This year's Motorama was a "great success" and raised crucial funds for a noble cause, according to the annual event's organisers.
The classic car show, which celebrates the spirit of a bygone era - the Longford Motor Racing days of the 1950s and 1960s - was held over the March long weekend.
Fans had the opportunity to ride along in the passenger seats of cars for a cost of $25, while several cars and bikes were on display at the Longford Village Green where only a gold coin donation was required for admission.
Those two fundraising initiatives resulted in $7442 being raised for Cancer Council Tasmania, who partnered with NorMie - the event organisers - for the first time in the event's history.
NorMie representative and Northern Midlands councilor Ian Goninon said the decision to allocate the event's revenue to the Cancer Council was made for two main reasons.
The first was that the event would be taken over by another organisation next year.
"We agreed that if there was any net profit from this event, rather than holding it over for future years, we would donate it," he said.
The second was that a board member of NorMie had significant family ties to the charity, and believed it was a worthy cause to contribute to, a sentiment her colleagues agreed on.
Fundraising and events manager at Cancer Council Tasmania, Rebecca Townsend, said the organisation relied on the community for almost 90 percent of their funding.
"Events like this are really important to us," she said.
"The money contributed will go a long way."
