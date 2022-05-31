Christine Davson-Galle, a botanical dye artist has been using her imagination to create nature-based artworks which combine elements of nature with fabric.
Davson-Galle has been making nature-based art for three years and said she was originally inspired by school children to explore her creativity.
"I worked with children teaching for years and with art, they would come up with the most incredible ideas and most incredible things and I just couldn't ever be like them," she said.
Davson-Galle said she has always been interested in nature and wanted to showcase her passion for the bush through art.
Her work involves finding and placing leaves, flowers, seeds and bark onto fabrics such as wool, silk, cotton and paper.
"I love being in the bush, and without that, I think I'd be lost"- Christine Davson-Galle
"I wet the fabric, I put them in aluminium sulphate and then I put the leaves on the fabric. I roll it up with a copper rod or an aluminium piece or agricultural pipe and then I steam it in a pot just like you cook veggies but it stays there for two hours," Davson-Galle said.
"They're all washed in the same fabric initially like just a wool wash. I have rainwater, which I think helps a little bit because I don't have a lot of harsh chemicals in my water and they're all plants from my garden leaves I have found elsewhere.
Davson-Galle said she loves being in the bush as it provides her with energy and inspiration.
"I love being in the bush, and without that, I think I'd be lost. And I think more of us probably need to spend a little bit more time in the bush," she said.
The exhibition, Into the bushland come with us, is on at the Windsor Art Gallery, Riverside and will finish at Friday noon.
A number of wearable items on display are for sale including an old woollen blanket poncho and a lavender bag artwork which Davson-Galle describes as her masterpiece dedicated to her former students.
