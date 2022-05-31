The Examiner
Christine Davson-Galle showcasing nature based artwork at Windsor Art Gallery

By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
May 31 2022 - 1:36am
GALLERY: Christine Davson-Galle is a botanical dye artist who is hosting an exhibition at Windsor Art Gallery, Riverside. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Christine Davson-Galle, a botanical dye artist has been using her imagination to create nature-based artworks which combine elements of nature with fabric.

