The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Spirit Super data breach: Customers should be cautious, but minimal risk: CEO

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Minimal risk of identity theft in super breach'

Customers who have been impacted by the data breach at Spirit Super are being urged to remain vigilant to scams and unsolicited emails, text messages or phone calls, however the company believes there is minimal threat of identity theft due to the nature of the information accessed by the breach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.