Lessons we can heed for future pandemics

I WONDER whether public health emergency directions are the best way to manage future pandemics?
We've learnt plenty from how we managed COVID-19 and there are ways we can manage a future pandemic that don't involve lockdowns, don't destroy businesses, don't adversely impact others' mental health and don't produce a two-tier society whose membership is based on one's choice to be vaccinated or not.
How about supporting those more vulnerable to/uncomfortable with a pandemic to isolate/work from home, diverting funds for things that aren't needed as much during a pandemic to the health system and encouraging (but not making mandatory) behaviour and practices that minimise infection and transmission?
If we handle a future pandemic in the same manner again, I dread the thought of how society would be affected and I'm not the only one.
IN response to the claim "we are all born atheists until someone starts telling us lies", Victor Marshall (The Examiner, May 25), I respectfully suggest your definition of an atheist in this instance is incorrect.
Atheism is the lack of belief in a deity that created all life.
I also suggest one cannot believe or disbelieve in a deity until they are old enough to have the cognitive ability to think.
A baby cannot make the decision to believe or disbelieve.
Just like a stone, or a flower, or a dog it lacks a belief.
That does not make it an atheist.
An atheist rejects the idea that any gods exist.
Newborn babies do not understand the concept of a god and therefore cannot reject it.
What I would consider agreeing with is the concept that all humans are born without religion.
IT seems that Liberal, Labor and the Greens are all united in having the Tasmanian Parliament return to 35 sitting members.
One has also noticed all three parties have remained absolutely silent on the issue of reducing politicians' wages by 40 per cent, which was granted when Parliament size was reduced.
This we know was to compensate for the extra workload.
Well, my dear politicians, with a state only half the size of Melbourne in population, we cannot have both, and in this case, silence is not golden.
RON Baines raises an interesting point in his letter (The Examiner, May 27) where he raises the question "how does a white government decide who is an Aborigine"?
The answer to this question has already been provided by the Aborigines themselves.
Truganini and Lanney declared themselves to be the last of their race, an opinion that was respected by everyone including those who identified not as Aborigines, but Cape Barren Islanders for the century following the death of Truganini.
Historian J E Calder commented that Aboriginal women were passionately fond of their full-blood children, but detested those they bore to their captors; Robinson comments the women often killed their own children fathered by a captor (Friendly Mission P333, current edition).
So the question returns, who has the right to overrule the decision clearly made by the Aborigines as to who may legitimately claim to be members of their race?
LET'S hope Treasurer Jim Chalmers, in overcoming budget challenges, is not relying on "cleaner and cheaper energy" - his description not mine.
Isn't he aware that advanced economies like the US, the UK and those in Europe are already experiencing high energy costs?
This is in spite of the advantage of being much more densely populated, allowing for lower per capita costs and also having significant nuclear energy generation.
And let's never forget their renewables proportion is still in the miserable 30s region, just imagine the chaos if it ever got into the 80s let alone 100.
Any guesses whether the Greens/Teals would be satisfied with big increases in immigration plus lots of nuclear power stations so we could ditch that odious "laggard" description?
