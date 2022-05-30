The City of Launceston council has spent $15,000 on repairs and security upgrades, but has reopened the Paterson Street parenting room after antisocial behaviour closed the facility for three weeks.
A new intercom system which will be monitored remotely by council staff will be the new way that parents can access the facility after the premises was vandalised by loiterers.
Advertisement
Council chief executive Michael Stretton said the parenting rooms had reopened on Monday following repairs and security upgrades.
"While the cost of these improvements has been funded from existing maintenance budgets, it is disappointing we had to take these steps due to the behaviour of a small minority," he said.
The parenting room will also now only be open six days a week, which is down from its previous opening hours of seven days.
Access to the facility will only be on Mondays to Saturdays. Sundays and public holidays there will be no access.
Social media posts were circulating on Facebook advising parents to not attend the rooms after it was alleged a group of people had been loitering and causing damage to property.
Tasmania Police confirmed at the time they had increased foot patrols of the area, but they were not investigating a specific incident or crime.
Instead, they were increasing their regular public order patrols in response to the community and working with the council.
Mr Stretton said the council had also organised an increase of private security patrols of the car park, which is located behind Target, to monitor for anti-social behaviour in the area.
"We ask members of the public to continue reporting anti-social behaviour and criminal activity to Tasmania Police," he said.
The changing room was also recently upgraded to be Northern Tasmania's first Changing Places facility for those living with a disability.
The council spent $600,000 upgrading the facility last year, which included new parenting areas, and the Changing Places infrastructure, such as an ambulant toilet and shower, hand basin, change table and ceiling hoist, to make it accessible for those living with a disability.
Changing Places was launched in the UK in 2006, and includes more than 150 accredited accessible public change rooms across Australia. Changing Places toilets are different to standard accessible toilets and provide extra features.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.