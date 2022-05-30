The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Paterson Street parenting room reopens with new intercom after vandalism

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
May 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SECURITY UPGRADE: City of Launceston Building Assets and Investigations Officer Sharon Hart with the new intercom system. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The City of Launceston council has spent $15,000 on repairs and security upgrades, but has reopened the Paterson Street parenting room after antisocial behaviour closed the facility for three weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.