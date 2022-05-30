The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

State budget boosts for TasRail, ports, Metro

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated May 30 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Metro bus built by Elphinstone at Wynyard.

TasRail will get big dollars from the state and federal governments to keep improving its network and facilities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.