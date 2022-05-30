Councils' contribution warrants voter interest, compulsory voting

THE debate on compulsory voting is quite a valid subject and, as a past elected councillor for West Tamar Council for 13 years, I am qualified to have an opinion (The Examiner, May 25).
It has been on the backburner for many years, but the state government has avoided bringing it to the forefront because of various opinions.
Local councils make a huge contribution continuously to the benefit of ratepayers handling substantial budgets for infrastructure, roads, footpaths, parks and gardens and so on.
Voter rollout in the past, to say the least, has been disappointing.
Councils diligently handle multi-millions of dollars yearly, isn't that worth some recognised support with a simple vote? After all, it's your money.
I do not believe it is a lack of interest, many through the rigours of daily life and hard work commitments are time poor and unless forced to execute a task, will put it off.
I also believe Mayor Christina Holmdahl is unequivocally right. There should have been more discussion before trying to implement such reforms, her experience and devoted interest is well worth being listened to.
IN reference to the story in (The Examiner, May 25) about the fin fish inquiry, Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer says the government has already taken action on many of the report's recommendations.
Well, as the Tasmanian public, let's see a comprehensive list from the government on what it has acted on.
The most damning finding was the one that recommended the removal, yes, that's right, the removal of salmon farm pens from protected waters.
It's all very well to say you have acted on the report, but if it's just around lease fees and slight regulatory tweaks then, Minister Palmer, you are missing the point.
The Tasmanian salmon industry has time and time again shown itself to have no regard or care for the Tasmanian environment, its wildlife or even our very own communities.
They have had their chance to show they can be sustainable and they have failed not with a D or an E but with a solid F minus. It's time to remove salmon pens from Tasmanian waters Minister Palmer.
DESPITE its shortcomings, democracy allows us to have a say in who governs us, a choice denied to hundreds of millions.
In Australia we accept the verdict of the people and move on. Elections are also a time for reflection of performance.
Scott Morrison's initiation as PM by record drought, fire and flood, followed by ''unprecedented'' pandemic, brought us through our toughest times since World War II.
Tough decisions allowed us to emerge unscathed, relative to the rest of the world; bulldozer or not.
But clearly the character assassination stakes were won by Labor.
History does indeed repeat itself; this scenario is reminiscent of the first British post-war election (1945) when Winston Churchill was voted from office, after saving Britain in its darkest hours of the war.
People quickly forget the good, but forever remember the bad. The new Labor government will now face a demanding, unforgiving, self-seeking public, expecting the government to solve all their problems. This is the price politicians pay when in government.
There is no government that can please all of the people - anytime.
THE government is looking at increasing Parliament by 10 due to heavy workload and burnout.
It's a pity it isn't as concerned about our nurses and health care workers who are burning out and leaving their jobs due to the lack of support from the government, double shifts and an increase in staff shortage.
It is an absolute disgrace.
THANKS to Carolyn Gutteridge, who engaged with Launceston City Council regarding the poor state of the Windermere and Swan Bay roads, some potholes were hastily filled in.
We now have the largest pothole ever in Los Angelos Road, which was filled in only to have it now appear at least five times bigger than the original pothole.
Come on road repairers, you can do better than this.
