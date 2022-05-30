Three Tasmanian Kookaburras will be hoping to use a tour to New Zealand to lock in their spots at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
Australia's most-capped international Eddie Ockenden and fellow Hobartians Josh Beltz and Jack Welch are all in the national squad to take on their Kiwi counterparts in a four-match series starting on Tuesday at the National Hockey Centre in Auckland.
Triple Olympian Ockenden, 35, has amassed an impressive tally of 384 international matches, scoring 71 goals, and helped the Kookaburras maintain their 100 per cent Commonwealth Games record with gold medals in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Beltz, 27, has been capped 56 times, scoring four goals, and joined Ockenden in the squad at the Tokyo Olympics.
Welch, 24, has racked up five goals in his 13 appearances for the national team.
The trio will be aiming to boost Tasmanian numbers for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
So far, S13 para swimmer Jake Templeton, vision impaired para-triathlete Erica Burleigh, dual Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus and Tasmanian Tiger Nicola Carey have been selected, while Hobart triathlete Hayden Armstrong will compete as a guide in the vision impaired para-triathlon.
Originally planned to be played alongside the women's equivalent earlier this month, the men's tournament was postponed following a COVID outbreak in the New Zealand squad.
The series is seen as crucial preparation for the Commonwealth Games which begin in late July.
Securing a seventh straight gold medal is the next major focus for the Kookaburras before the World Cup in January 2023.
This year also marks the 100-year anniversary since the first Test match between Australia and New Zealand men's teams.
The first match took place on September 27, 1922, in Palmerston North. Since then, the men's teams have played 152 times and the women's 151.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
