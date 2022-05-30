Double fatality was the result of drugs, inattention: coroner

A coroner's report for a crash on the Midland Highway last year - which resulted in two deaths - has been released, and points to drugs and mobile phone use as the two contributing factors.
The collision between a Mazda 3 Hatch and a prime mover truck took place 3.4 kilometres south of Campbell Town on July 19, 2021.
It resulted in the death of the car's driver, Victorian woman Hanh Thi My Nguyen, 24, and her passenger David Quan Hien Dang, 36.
The truck driver did not require medical assistance, but according to an officer at the scene, he was noticeably "devastated".
He was subject to post-accident alcohol and drug testing, but no alcohol or drugs were detected as having been present in his body at the time the crash occurred.
Coroner Simon Cooper said "cogent evidence" had been ascertained since the incident occurred, including dashcam footage from another vehicle, which suggested Ms Nguyen was looking at her mobile phone immediately before the collision.
He also revealed a toxicological analysis of samples taken at the autopsy demonstrated the presence of methylamphetamine in both Ms Nguyen and Mr Dang's bodies at the time of the crash.
"The evidence indicates that Ms Nguyen drove the Mazda from the correct lane directly into the path of the prime mover ... the driver of the prime mover steered his vehicle to the left to attempt to avoid the collision but had insufficient time to do anything to avoid the crash," it read. "In contrast, there was no reaction whatsoever from Ms Nguyen in the Mazda ... I am quite satisfied that responsibility for the crash rests entirely with Ms Nguyen ... It seems apparent that the crash occurred as a result of inattention on her part, which inattention was likely affected by her consumption of methylamphetamine before driving."
Mr Cooper conveyed his sincere condolences to the loved ones of the duo.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
