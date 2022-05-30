Double fatality was the result of drugs, inattention: coroner

"The evidence indicates that Ms Nguyen drove the Mazda from the correct lane directly into the path of the prime mover ... the driver of the prime mover steered his vehicle to the left to attempt to avoid the collision but had insufficient time to do anything to avoid the crash," it read. "In contrast, there was no reaction whatsoever from Ms Nguyen in the Mazda ... I am quite satisfied that responsibility for the crash rests entirely with Ms Nguyen ... It seems apparent that the crash occurred as a result of inattention on her part, which inattention was likely affected by her consumption of methylamphetamine before driving."

