Already regarded as the place to run a personal best for 10km, the Launceston Running Festival is rapidly expanding to include the half-marathon.
In 2020 it produced the fastest men's and women's half-marathon times in Australia, with Brett Robinson clocking 61:37 and Andrea Seccafien 71:38.
Last year it was the second-fastest course in the nation with winning times to Tom Do Canto of 62:38 and Milly Clark 71:09.
This year, the fields could go even faster, with both course record-holders - Robinson and Clark - facing stiff competition.
Robinson headlines the men's field, as the Australian record-holder (59:57) and on the weekend clocked a swift 13:21 for the 5000m at the Pre Classic in Eugene, Oregon.
"I really want to have a crack if the conditions are good," he said.
"I've just spent the last two months at altitude and I'm coming off a PB over 10km and a good 5km so think I can run pretty fast."
While the athletes have been training, organisers have made the course faster by removing the Newnham hill. Robinson's 2020 time is the third fastest on Australian soil and he thinks the national all-comers' record of 61:11 is in danger.
"In 2020 I was on pace to run under 61.11 but lost some time on the hill and couldn't get it back in the last few kilometres. Without the hill, I think I have a good shot at running the all-comers' record."
Liam Adams, Australia's top-placed marathoner at the Tokyo Olympics, also joins the field, along with Joel Tobin-White who carries a lifetime best of 62:03.
After placing 10th at last year's Olympic marathon, Sinead Diver headlines the women's field. Fresh off a time of 69:00 in Japan, her form is strong.
"I haven't raced this course before so not sure what to expect time wise, but my aim will be to win. The field is very strong this year though so I know I'll have a good battle on my hands," Diver said.
The Victorian owns the 10km course record in Launceston and will be up against defending champion and record-holder Clark.
"I've raced the 10k in Launceston a few times and love it, it's one of the fastest in Australia. Hopefully, with the girls lining up this year, we can produce some fast times over the half too," she said.
Diver was recently announced in the Australian team for the Commonwealth Games and sees this as a critical lead-in race to Birmingham.
"Launnie will be my last race in Australia before heading overseas for some altitude training in preparation for Comm Games. The marathon is held on July 30 so that will be my next race.
"I always love coming to Tassie to race! The Launceston running festival offers a fast course, a fabulous running community and the perfect little hitout for me whilst I'm mid marathon training. Can't wait."
Entries are still open for all events on June 12.
