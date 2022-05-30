The shake-up at TasFoods Limited continues, with chair Craig Treasure quitting the board.
Mr Treasure leaving the diversified agribusiness added to a significant board revamp in recent times, while former chief executive and managing director Jane Bennett resigned effective from October 1 last year.
She was replaced by new CEO Scott Hadley, with new chief financial officer Shona Croucher his first appointment.
Mr Treasure's resignation - after becoming chair in 2020 - followed what he described as a disappointing financial result for 2021.
The recent period also featured an ongoing search from profitability and adoption of a new business strategy for the Launceston-headquartered poultry, dairy and wasabi company.
Mr Treasure said the company continued to see revenue growth in 2021, maintaining momentum in what he called a challenging market and showing underlying demand for its products.
"However, operational and environmental factors resulted in sales growth not translating into positive financial results ...," he said in an address prepared for Monday's annual meeting.
"Further, the company recognised an impairment charge of $3.9 million across the poultry and dairy divisions, leaving no goodwill remaining on the balance sheet."
He said that led to a net loss after tax of $10.7 million.
Mr Treasure said the updated strategy the board endorsed in January would focus strongly on:
"We believe that this focus will put TasFoods on the path to long-term prosperity and will bring to life our vision to create the most reputable, sustainable and authentic premium products collective," he said.
He said deciding to leave was not easy, but "with the renewed board and management team, I believe the company is in good hands to enable me to step aside at this time".
The board appointed deputy chairman John Murphy as acting chairman.
The company said it would continue to review the board's composition and capabilities to ensure it had the right skillset and industry experience as management started implementing the new strategy.
