Serial election candidate Steve Mav has vowed not to run for public office again after failing to pick up a Tasmanian Senate seat for One Nation.
The party received the fifth-highest Senate first preference votes in Tasmania at 3.8 per cent, well short of fourth-placed Jacqui Lambie Network on 8.5, but ahead of the next best Legalise Cannabis Australia on 3.
JLN candidate Tammy Tyrell will pick up the sixth Senate seat, ending Liberal Eric Abetz's almost three decades in public office. The Liberal's decision to put Mr Abetz third on its ticket meant he had to run a below-the-line campaign, making it difficult to retain his seat.
All other incumbents retained their seats: Liberals Jonathon Duniam and Wendy Askew, Labor's Anne Urquhart and Helen Polley, and the Greens' Peter Whish-Wilson.
Mr Mav had hoped to capitalise on perceived public opposition to COVID public health measures, while collecting preferences from other right-wing parties. He became a regular feature on roadsides in Launceston, Hobart and the regions, waving his sign at passing motorists, and speaking at anti-vaccination mandate rallies.
Despite marginally increasing the party's first preference count compared with three years earlier, he fell well short.
Tasmanian election analyst Kevin Bonham has tracked his various attempts at public office, which included running for the Liberals twice in the seat of Denison - now Clark - in 1998 and 2002, winning a seat on Glenorchy council in 2000, and holding it in 2005. He resigned in 2008 after it was revealed he had moved to Western Australia.
He made various other unsuccessful tilts at public office, most recently running for mayor of Brighton last year.
In a Facebook post, Mr Mav said his failed Senate attempt for One Nation would be his last.
"After being an independent candidate in previous elections, this is the closest I got to being elected. But politics is a tough gig," he wrote.
"I will no longer be seeking to hold public office and will be returning to the private sector.
"I will be deactivating my social media and online accounts and leading a quiet, non-public life moving forward."
While the Greens picked up three lower house seats in Brisbane, it was Tasmania that gave the party its strongest first preference Senate result.
The Greens received 15.6 per cent in Tasmania, compared with 13.9 in Western Australia, 13.3 in Victoria, 12.8 in Northern Territory and 12.2 in Queensland.
It was a 3 per cent improvement on the party's 2019 election showing on the Apple Isle.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
