With much of the business she poured her life into now ashes, Caroline Readhead isn't sure yet what comes next for Cradle Forest Inn.
What she does know however, is that the loss of the venue continues to tug at heartstrings around the country.
Three weeks ago the beloved Moina venue's reception and restaurant was gutted by a fire believed to have started through an electrical fault. The estimated damage sits at $1 million.
However, for Ms Readhead and those who frequented the venue over the years, the loss is much greater.
"I'm still just trying to take each day as it comes," she said. "It's been huge, right down to two of the previous owners having contacted me, one sobbing on the phone.
"It's quite overwhelming for me to know that's how much support there is.
"It was my home, my business, my everything."
One of those said former owners is David Burnside, who reached out to Ms Readhead from the mainland as soon as he heard the news.
"I have been building all my life, lovely homes for myself, and have done extensive buildings throughout Australia," he said.
"Nothing comes close to Cradle Chalet (the former name of the venue)."
When Mr Burnside took over the property, it was a private lodge that quickly became luxury accommodation.
Bringing in the restaurant was the next evolution, which continued to grow and become a community hub under Ms Readhead's leadership.
"Caroline came along and could see exactly what we had done, and fell in love with the area, the building," he said. "...She took it to the next level."
For Mr Burnside, there's a grief that comes with the understanding the history of the venue will never be recreated - down to the local timber that filled the chalet and memories of physically building parts of the business with neighbouring farmers Dale and Ian Smith.
"It's very sad for me now to think not only has Caroline lost it... but I'll never be able to return to see mine and her achievements," he said.
"It wasn't a commercial venture, it was a very, very personal place to visit."
For now, the lodge's accommodation is still standing and operational.
Ms Readhead said keeping that going and reservations steady was the current focus, with many reaching out to honor their bookings.
What comes after that is still unknown.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
