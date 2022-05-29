No reported injuries at house fire in St Leonards

Fire crews from Launceston and Ravenswood have responded to a house fire that broke out at a residence on Whisky Road in St Leonards this afternoon.
Firefighters are currently trying to bring the fire under control.
There have been no reported injuries, and Sergeant Jason Conroy said the circumstances around the outbreak were not being treated as suspicious.
The TFS have sent four firetrucks. Police and paramedics are on site.
More to come.
