Tasmanian Fire Service crews from Launceston and Ravenswood are responding to a house fire in St Leonards

Updated May 29 2022 - 4:45am, first published 3:17am
No reported injuries at house fire in St Leonards

Fire crews from Launceston and Ravenswood have responded to a house fire that broke out at a residence on Whisky Road in St Leonards this afternoon.

