Tasmanian Fire Service crews from Launceston and Ravenswood have brought a house fire in St Leonards under control

Luke Miller
CB
By Luke Miller, and Clancy Balen
Updated May 29 2022 - 7:52am, first published 5:00am
Picture: Luke Miller

A structural fire that broke out at a residence on Whisky Road in St Leonards was brought under control by fire crews from Launceston and Ravenswood around midday on Sunday.

