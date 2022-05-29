A structural fire that broke out at a residence on Whisky Road in St Leonards was brought under control by fire crews from Launceston and Ravenswood around midday on Sunday.
The fire occurred at a residential property in a semi-rural area east of Launceston, but the blaze was contained to the structure and did not spread to surrounding bushlands.
A spokesperson for the Tasmania Fire Service said the blaze had fully engulfed the structure, and an investigation into the cause of the outbreak is currently being undertaken by emergency services.
Services at the scene confirmed that no one was harmed during the blaze, but it is currently unknown if the owners or any persons were in the building at the time of the blaze.
The Tasmanian Fire Service advised four units were deployed to the site of the fire including two heavy pumpers, one heavy tanker, and a personnel carrier.
A TasNetworks crew also attended the scene to cut power to the property.
Locals looked on in disbelief as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
There were no reported injuries, and Sergeant Jason Conroy said the circumstances around the outbreak were not being treated as suspicious at this stage.
A witness at the scene advised that Tasmania Police and Ambulance Tasmania services also attended the site of the fire, with paramedics checking over one patient before leaving the scene.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
