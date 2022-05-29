Bedside medication management program to reduce pressure on nurses at LGH

Changes to the way patients are administered medication at Tasmania's public hospitals is expected to reduce the pressure on the state's nurses, midwives and doctors.
Last week's budget confirmed that $4.7 million had been allocated to the bedside medication management program which will see pharmacy technicians assume the responsibility of providing medication to patients.
Speaking at the Mersey Community Hospital on Sunday, Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said staff and patients would benefit from the new approach that would "free up nurses and midwives to focus on patient care".
The bedside medication management program has been rolled out to priority wards ahead of Easter, with further services expected in the coming weeks.
Under existing processes, nursing and midwifery staff are responsible for ordering, transporting and counting patient medications on hospital wards.
By introducing pharmacy technicians to oversee the process, nurses and midwives would spend less time managing medications and more time with patients.
"This will collectively free up hundreds of hours each week for our nursing and midwifery staff, increasing capacity within the hospital system," he said.
Mr Rockliff said the investment would also make the state's hospitals more efficient by improving the "timeliness" of medication treatments, reducing medicine waste, and improving patient flow.
He said the program had already been trialled, worked through and proved its implementation would free up hundreds of hours of work for nurses and midwives.
The announcement has been welcomed by the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation with ANMF Tasmania secretary Emily Shepherd saying the union was "very supportive" of the initiative.
"The trial preceding this announcement came about by the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation raising it in the Tasmanian industrial commission as part of a workload dispute," she said. "Clearly, it's been a success."
As part of the funding, the Tasmanian Health Service will recruit 30 new full-time pharmacy technicians across the state, with a technician assigned to every acute hospital inpatient ward in the four major public hospitals.
Recruitment for all 30 positions was underway and said some were expected to be filled by July, with the remaining filled by October.
The 30 staff will be a mix of pharmacy technicians and trainee pharmacy technicians with the number of each to be determined through the recruitment processes.
Funding for the program has been split over two years, with about $1.6 million provided this financial year, while the remaining $3 million has been committed in the 2023-24 forward estimates.
The investment also includes funds for necessary IT equipment and medication trolleys to complement the medication service.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
