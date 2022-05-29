The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

30 new pharmacy technicians to reduce pressure on states hospitals.

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
May 29 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bedside medication management program to reduce pressure on nurses at LGH

Changes to the way patients are administered medication at Tasmania's public hospitals is expected to reduce the pressure on the state's nurses, midwives and doctors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.