Solar-powered cold storage, medicinal herb-infused chocolate and fly farming are just three agricultural-tech businesses that will come to Launceston as part of the FoodTech Tasmania start-up program.
After being named a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy last year, ten startups will come to Launceston in July to take part in a 12-week start-up accelerator to build and grow their businesses.
Advertisement
Supported by Meat and Livestock Australia, Asahi Beverages, Treasury Wine Estates and the Tasmanian government, the startups will work to innovate the way food is grown, processed, purchased and consumed.
The program will be run by start-up accelerator Startupbootcamp with the company's food innovation partner Anna Barlow saying the program focuses on developing sustainable food systems to feed the growing global population.
Creative City project lead Andrew Pitt said he was excited by the announcement the accelerator program was coming to Launceston which highlighted the region's capacity for growth in the food and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Mr Pitt said the 10 businesses from around the world would bring different experiences and knowledge that would benefit the Northern food economy.
"What this program does is it reflects the fact that Launceston is developing a reputation as a food destination globally," he said.
Mr Pitt said having the startups in Launceston would open the doors to global markets for other Northern producers and vice-versa, but also presented an opportunity for Tasmania to get in on the ground floor of new and emerging food-tech businesses.
State Development Minister Guy Barnett said the program would improve Tasmania's profile internationally and attract more capital investment to the state.
"This is an exciting first step in planting the seed for food-tech start-up growth that could see Tasmania grow as an internationally recognised centre for food and agricultural-tech start-ups and innovation," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.