Government launches vaccine blitz as respiratory illness spike

The news this morning that increasing winter illnesses and flu cases are likely to place further stress on the region's health care system in the coming weeks will come as little surprise to regular readers of The Examiner.
While in many ways the COVID-19 pandemic took Tasmania - and the world - by surprise, doctors have been forecasting a difficult flu season since March. Also unlike in the early months of the pandemic, a vaccine is already approved, well-tested and widely available.
With that in mind, I would encourage anyone reading this to go out and get vaccinated in the coming days.
In lighter news, reporter Alison Foletta has detailed the latest developments surrounding the planned fermentation hub in Legana.
New plans before the West Tamar Council give a new idea of the breadth and scope of the project, which promises to bring an estimated 650 jobs to the region and help cement the region's burgeoning gastronomic reputation.
The plans have dropped less than a month after the Australian Labor Party pledged a further $3.4 million to the project during a whirlwind election visit to Northern Tasmania in early May. That adds to the $7.5 million in Liberal federal funding granted in October last year, a grant championed by Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer during her first term.
Chairwomen of FermenTasmania - the group leading the project - has said she hopes to secure the remaining funding for the hub's $16 million price tag from the state government.
Looking at the Tasmanian Budget 2022-23 released earlier this week, however, it seems funding for new projects may be hard to come by in the current climate.
