The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

NTFA Premier Division: Bracknell beats Hillwood, Longford returns to winners' list in round eight

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 28 2022 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY FIGURE: Longford coach Beau Thorp praised Samuel Luttrell's impact in the ruck against Scottsdale on Saturday. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Bracknell have reinforced their standing as one of the league's contenders delivering a barnstorming final quarter to secure victory over Hillwood 12.10 (82) to 10.8 (68).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.