Bracknell have reinforced their standing as one of the league's contenders delivering a barnstorming final quarter to secure victory over Hillwood 12.10 (82) to 10.8 (68).
It was a tight and tense affair as the in-form Sharks looked undeterred by the task of unseating the reigning premiers in front of their home crowd with the visitors leading at the first and main changes.
The Sharks generated plenty of run across the ground with Isaac Thompson being industrious on the wing while Jarrod Frankcombe was lively in the opening term.
In an enthralling contest, the Redlegs came out of the half-time break with renewed vigour around the contest and generated more chances in attack as a result to claim the lead at the final change.
The home side's defensive set-up saw Hillwood's ball movement get picked off in the back-half and transitioned to Josh Holland who kicked two of the Redlegs' five final term goals to seal the points.
Holland proved a tough match-up for the Sharks' defence with last season's Clarrie Boon Medallist displaying nous and timing to take multiple contested marks despite his small stature.
"It was a good game from a spectator's point of view ... after half-time we were able to reset at our structures and worked hard to come away with the four points which was good," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"[Holland] just turned it on to the next level and he's a hard match-up for teams when he goes deep and pretty much he kicked us over the line."
Matthew Dennis was the only Bracknell concern after leaving the ground with an eye injury.
Longford returned to the winners' circle with a convincing display in front of their home fans over Scottsdale 14.13 (97) to 7.9 (51).
After two consecutive losses, the Tigers came out with a steely focus as they crushed Scottsdale with numbers around the ball at the stoppage to get the ball headed their way.
The Longford forward line, marshalled by Luke Murfitt-Cowen (three goals), ensured their midfield dominance was translated into attack with a six-goal lead by the first break.
From there the Tigers were never troubled as the home side won three of the four quarters on points to secure the win.
Jacob Wiggers continued his good form since returning while Kacey Curtis and Samuel Luttrell were impressive. Lochie Young and Bradley Milne led the way for Scottsdale while Daniel Berry kicked two goals.
"The boys played some really good footy, especially early in the game and got back to the footy we know we're capable of and back to the standards we set for ourselves early in the year," Longford coach Beau Thorp said.
George Town kept the good times rolling and notched their fifth consecutive win as they accounted for last-placed Deloraine 13.11 (89) to 3.7 (25).
Deloraine had the better start of the two sides and once again led at the first change before the Saints turned the screws with a four goal to none second term to set-up the win.
Ben Bell and Shaun Muller led the Saints' goal-kicking with two while Zane Allen, Darcy Layh and Mason Gee among their best players.
The Roos were well-served by Tyler Kelly and Adam Linford with Brad Crowden, Tyson Gardam and Ryan Drake all kicking majors.
"It was an important day for us, important for the footy club and ended up being four wins for the day for us which we haven't done in a long time so it was important to get the job done," George Town co-coach Joel Coad said.
"It's an awesome vibe at the club at the moment, best it's been in a long, long time so we're loving it."
South Launceston secured their fourth win as they took care of Bridgenorth at Youngtown Oval 7.9 (51) to 5.6 (36).
