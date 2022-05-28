Tamar Churinga have ticked off a major milestone in their Greater Northern League return, winning their first match by defeating Smithton 3-2.
They led 1-0 at half-time through Kayden Herbert and from there, the two sides traded goals, with the win confirmed in the dying minutes courtesy of Isaac Carter's second for the day.
Last week's Smithton scorer Tomas Coker and their strongest, Jacob Thrower, scored their two goals, while captain Rohan John was recognised for his effort for Tamar.
The GNL returnees will jump to seventh on the ladder with their first win, moving above both Smithton and City Marians.
The top three of the men's competition controlled the other matches, with South Launceston, South Burnie and Burnie Baptist all producing victories.
In the Northern derby under lights, South Launceston defeated Launceston City 3-1.
South scored all of their goals from penalty corners, with an early Kurt Budgeon major equalised by Finley Gregson in the 61st minute as the Tigers looked like they could escape with a draw.
However, Suns skipper Brad Buchanan nailed a goal a minute later before adding his second in the 66th to get what coach Al McBain described as "an ugly win".
Budgeon was named South's best, while City's veteran defender, skipper Dom Gill, was theirs.
South Burnie scored all of their goals in the second half in a 3-0 win over West Devonport.
The Dragons pushed last year's grand finalists, with Jordan Dart scoring two of their goals and Jason Bomford the other in an Andy Sargent best-on performance.
Pete Dewing and Jack Pease were West's strongest as they continue to improve after some rough seasons.
Burnie Baptist conceded early but roared back to life to defeat City Marians 5-1.
Iain Cameron scored in the first quarter for the underdogs, however Baptist coach Matt Selby got his group in order, leading from the front with their first.
Kit Wilkinson, Corey Biggar and Henry Wright followed the trend before Selby found the back of the net again in a best-on showing.
Jason Birtwistle was strong again for the Marians down back.
South Launceston denied Therese Howard a win in her 400th game for City Marians, with the Suns victorious 2-0.
Megan Boston, who sits second in the leading goalscorers behind Queechy's Isabella McRobbie, added both goals to her tally.
She scored in the second and fourth quarters as the Suns had the bulk of the attack throughout, with City having their best opportunities early and with back-to-back penalty corners after three-quarter-time.
Kaylee Demarco was South's best as Lynsey Shepherd-Blazley impressed on her return from COVID, while Charlotte Vandenberg and Makenzie Emmerton were strong for Marians.
A Caitlin French hat-trick set the tone for West Devonport in a strong 4-0 win over the dangerous South Burnie.
With the Hawks coming off a victory over reigning premiers South Launceston, West were able to get on the scoreboard early through French in the 12th minute of the first.
The rest of the first half evened out before French confirmed her hat-trick in the dying seconds of the third quarter.
Ange McAuliffe added the other goal, while South Burnie had plenty of penalty corners throughout but were unable to finish it off.
French was understandably her side's best, with Meah Leary once again flying South's flag.
Queechy and Smithton both had the bye.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
