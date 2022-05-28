The Northern Hawks brought up their 10th consecutive win of the season as they proved to be too strong for Devon in Ulverstone winning 66-48.
The Hawks made a barnstorming start to their North-West Coast road trip as they led at the first change by nine points. While the scoreboard made for impressive reading it was the Hawks' defensive structure which set-up the lead.
Defensive duo Monique Dufty and Gemma Poke patrolled their circle with authority with the latter combining with Tessa Coote for multiple interceptions as which the visitors transitioned and converted into attack.
Devon lifted in the second term as they found better transition and Jamie Easther in better positions to notch 12 goals in the quarter. While the home side broke double digits, the Hawks continued to add to the scoreboard with 18 of their own as Kendall Jones and Ash Mawer found their range.
A knock to Poke saw Coote join Dufty as the defensive pairing but it was another Hawk who starred in the defensive posts.
Rolling rotations brought the Hawks' pre-season recruit Lynette Childs in goal defence where she impressed once again with several interceptions which were transitioned into goals.
The goals went to the familiar trifecta of Danni Pickett, Courtney Treloar and Mawer as the visitors stretched their lead to 21 points heading into the final change.
The final quarter was the home side's best for the match as Devon beat the Hawks on points 18-15.
Jones was key in the centre for the Hawks but Devon found better feeds from the centre channel into the circle and converted as they tidied up the margin at the final siren.
In the 19-and-unders curtain-raiser, Devon delighted the home fans with a strong victory 42-26.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
