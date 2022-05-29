After nine years between albums, Spiderbait will return to the stage with a new double compilation album composed entirely of songs penned by bassist and singer Janet English.
The Australian rock-royalty will bring their first headline tour since 2017 to Albert Hall next weekend for their new album Songs in the Key of J.
The 33 song album, released in April, is made up English's back catalogue from across their three decade history, an idea sparked by their drummer Kram.
"I just thought it was a great idea to release something that basically paid tribute to her as a musician, as a songwriter, as a friend, but also her legacy in Australian music as a woman in a rock and roll band," he said.
Mark 'Kram' Maher - the band's long-time drummer and occasional lead-singer - said they had wanted to do something big after the 25th anniversary of their landmark album Ivy and the Big Apples, but it wasn't until he started making Spotify playlists of their music during COVID that the idea clicked.
"I started putting together playlists, and one of the playlists just kept getting longer and longer. And it was all Janet's songs," Maher said.
"I was like, oh my god, this could actually be a record! And then I thought, 'we have to make this a double album'".
Kram said that although English was initially reluctant about having the spotlight solely on her writing, it slowly grew on her.
"Kram was going on about the compilation idea - and initially, I said 'hell no'. I kind of said 'OK' to shut him up [...] And here we are!" English said.
"It's been a tough few years and music really got me through the lockdowns. I still can't quite believe we'll be out touring again soon and for The Key of J tour, I'm super humbled and slightly terrified".
After several years of cancelled gigs and missed opportunities, Kram said the platinum-selling band were excited to finally return to Launceston, which will be the first show of the tour.
"I'm glad we're gonna start at Albert Hall because I love that venue," he said.
"This tour is quite intimate for us. We've decided to play pretty small places and do it very intimately. A lot of the songs we'll be playing we've never played before, and we've never really done a show like this before."
"I think it's going to be actually quite an emotional tour for us, just getting inside these songs. And it's definitely going to be a trip for Janet."
With seven acclaimed albums under their belt, the much-loved act have no plans on slowing down, with a full album of new material in the works.
Asked when fans could expect the new music, Kram said the band had been working hard to get the most productivity out of their time as possible after COVID.
"The songs are pretty ready, but we're sort of planning for 2023 to be the right time, and we need to honour our commitment on that one," he said.
