Tasmania Devils stole victory from the jaws of defeat, winning 8.19 (67) to 10.6 (66) against the Eastern Ranges at UTAS Stadium.
A centre-bounce free-kick gave the Devils a last-gasp chance at the win, with three-goal superstar Brandon Leary getting a crumbed ball and snapping it through with the final kick of the day.
Hitting the front for the first time in the 20-minute mark of the last term, the Devils originally looked set to win in slightly easier fashion but a holding the ball and 50-metre penalty to Mason Helleren put the Ranges in the lead just seconds before the Devils clawed back.
Both sides battled through challenging conditions early as rain hampered the skill of the first quarter.
Despite this, Ranges were able to make the most of their opportunities, kicking three straight goals early and then capitalising with three more from free-kicks.
Leary kicked the Devils' sole first-term goal as they trailed by 29 at the first break, but they kicked the first two of the second term as their forward pressure lifted and they held the majority of the play in their forward half.
Colby McKercher was the beneficiary of some strong team play and Jack Callinan, son of former Adelaide player Ian, looked like a chip off the old block with a stunning goal.
Unfortunately, the Ranges scored one against the run, leading 8.4 (52) to 3.9 (27) at the main break.
Goals to Leary and Arie Schoenmaker tightened it up in the third, before Heath Ollington and Callinan rallied to give the Devils the lead before the crazed final minute.
Lachlan Cowan was once again strong for the Devils across half-back, while McKercher, Isaac Hyatt, Leary, Callinan and Beau Nash also impressed.
The win takes the Devils to five wins and two losses for the season, with their next match against Murray Bushrangers.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
