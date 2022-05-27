A woman is
A woman is trapped in her car after it rolled on Midland Highway near Conara this morning.
Advertisement
Tasmania Police are at the scene and have so far reported no serious injuries.
The road isn't blocked at this time but police and emergency services are asking the public to avoid the area if possible. If travelling through the area, police are recommending drivers slow down and proceed with caution.
More to come
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.