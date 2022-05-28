Launceston United have set their sights on going one step further after setting up a second straight Women's Cup final appearance with a ninth straight win of the season.
A year after losing the decider to Olympia, the Birch Avenue outfit lined up another showpiece against Kingborough with a 3-1 win at Taroona.
It comes on the back of a quarter-final penalty shootout win over South Hobart and seven wins to begin the Women's Super League campaign and has co-coaches Frank Compton and Lynden Prince determined to secure some silverware.
"We definitely want to go one better than last year," Compton said. "Winning a semi-final is a big thing but the reaction at the end showed there is a strong focus on taking the next step.
"It took a minute to sink in but now we're very much looking forward to the final in a couple of weeks."
Alexis Mitchell gave United a deserved half-time lead before the home side equalised from a corner on the hour mark.
However, two goals from Dani Gunton secured the victory.
The first was finished in off the far post following a cross from Annie Reitsema and the second came on the rebound after Ellie La Monte's effort had been saved by the Taroona keeper.
Compton heaped praise on the whole team, especially a dynamic front three of La Monte, Gunton and Laura Dickinson, who were well served by American playmaker Mitchell.
"We played well in the first half and were quite happy with the performance. It was a really good sweeping move for the first goal and Dani deserved both of her goals - she's showed some big improvement in the final third.
"Ellie was strong on the left and LAD (Dickinson) was very positive, produced lots of crosses including for the opening goal.
"They came out swinging second half which opened the game up and we stood off them to allow the equaliser. But at 1-1 we got control of the game again, were patient, and from the second goal onwards looked quite comfortable.
"It was not an easy game to win but not many semi-finals are."
Kingborough, who saw off Devonport 2-1, will again enjoy home advantage in the decider, with Lightwood Park already locked in to host the final on Monday, June 13.
A captain's contribution from Kieran Mulraney was enough to confirm Devonport's customary appearance in the Lakoseljac Cup final.
In the Strikers' first home fixture in the competition for four years, the big centre-back's towering header from a corner on 62 minutes was enough to see off a spirited Kingborough side featuring former Launceston City target man Noah Mies.
Strikers' opponents in the final will be South Hobart who cantered to a 6-1 win over Olympia in the other semi-final at Warrior Park.
The Lakoseljac Cup Final, which doubles as a qualifier for the final 32 of Australia Cup, will also be at Kingston's Lightwood Park at 2.15pm on June 13.
Riverside's hopes of playing in a statewide cup final on their own turf disappeared at Valley Road.
With Windsor Park already locked in to host the final of the under-20 cup, Olympic fell at the final hurdle with a 4-1 loss to Devonport. Tom O'Byrne scored the visitors' consolation as Chidinma Esomeju, Jordan Payne, Baxter Tu and Lachlan Van Neutegem were on target for Strikers.
They will play the winners of Sunday's semi-final between South Hobart and Launceston City, at Windsor Park on Saturday, June 11, at 4.30pm.
