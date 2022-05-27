Richie Porte's team paid a glowing tribute as the veteran Tasmanian cyclist was forced to abandon his 17th and last Grand Tour just two stages from the end.
The 37-year-old, who is due to retire at the end of this season, withdrew midway through stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, having begun the day in 24th place with his teammate Richard Carapaz leading.
Former teammate and now commentator Bradley Wiggins said Porte yelled: "gastro!" and was seen vomiting.
Velo News reported: "The Tasmanian pushed on for some 20km at the back of the race and indicated to Wiggins he would try to see out the stage (but) eventually called time on his Giro at at 80km to go."
It added: "Porte has been the strongest climber so far for race leader Carapaz throughout this Giro."
INEOS Grenadiers confirmed the news in a series of heartfelt tweets.
"Sadly, we lost @richie_porte to illness at the Giro today. This is Richie's last Grand Tour, and we are gutted not to be taking him to Verona, or to have him on the road tomorrow," it said.
"It's been a hell of a journey, from his first #Giro as a neo pro - where he wore the maglia rosa for three days - to the iconic climbing support he gave to Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome across numerous Tour de France wins; a Tour de France podium of his own; and so much more.
"There's still lots of racing to come from Richie in this, his final season, but for now: here's to a sparkling Grand Tour career. Cheers, Richie."
SBS commentator Mark Renshaw added: "Terrible news for Richie to get so close to the end of his last Grand Tour."
Ironically, Porte's departure could be beneficial for Aussie cycling with Western Australian Jai Hindley the closest rival to Carapaz, just three seconds back, with one more mountain stage and time trial to come.
