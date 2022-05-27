The Examiner
Launceston defeat Northern Bombers in State League derby

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 11:20am
Launceston produced their third consecutive Northern derby victory, defeating North Launceston 15.13 (103) to 6.9 (45) at UTAS Stadium.

Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

