Lachy Brewer was king of the kids as the rising basketball star joined Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth at Riverside Primary School.
While the pair took several questions from the inquisitive students at the school, Brewer is set to go from the halls of his former primary school to the basketball courts of Qatar and possibly Spain in the coming months.
Brewer is part of the Australian squad which will contest the under-16 Asian championships from June 12-19 in Doha, Qatar.
The Australians will be vying to be one of the top four teams which will get a spot at the FIBA under-17 World Cup which will be hosted in Malaga, Spain from July 2-10.
"It's very exciting times ahead and hopefully we get the job done and go to the World Cup but for the moment, it's a lot about preparation and trying to get in the best position possible to achieve that," he said.
Beyond that, Brewer, who was a key part of Tasmania's bronze medal squad at the under-17s national championships, is plotting a route to college basketball.
If he manages to make the switch, Brewer would join a growing list of Tasmanians showcasing their skills on the American stage including Tre and Taran Armstrong (California Baptist) and Reyne Smith (College of Charleston).
The Riverside High product revealed he had been in touch with former Southwest Baptist and Missouri Baptist player Kai Woodfall and Tasmania JackJumpers' Sejr Deans (Jacksonville University) about the move.
"I obviously trained a lot with both guys so I've sort of reached out to them a little bit over the years and they've helped me with knowing what to do and that sort of thing," he said.
"I am really grateful to have guys that have gone the way I want to go about it."
While it could be hard to look past a jam-packed calendar which has already included national championships, multiple national team camps and the international tournaments, Brewer was not reticent about his NBL ambitions.
The NBL's newest franchise has made no secret of their desire to feature Tasmanian talent on the roster in coming years.
Brewer hopes one day, like former City Rockets teammate Deans, he can pull on the green jersey.
"I'd love to do that, hopefully be able to get involved with them."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
