Drink-driver dodges prison sentence after damaging two cars

A Beaconsfield man who damaged two cars about an hour after he finished work as a bottle shop attendant received a wholly suspended jail term when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Gregory Brian Hawkins, 65, pleaded guilty to a count of exceeding 0.05, possession of a controlled plant, and using a controlled plant. A charge of intent to alter concentration of alcohol in breath was dismissed after police tendered no evidence.
Advertisement
Police prosecutor Natalie Clark said that about 3pm on June 2, 2021 Hawkins crashed into the driver's door of a car parked in the IGA car park.
"Details were exchanged and the defendant was advised that police would be called," Ms Clark said.
"The defendant became agitated and attempted to leave but collided with another car."
Police attended Hawkins' unit noting a heavy smell of cannabis and found two receptacles of cannabis weighing 103grams. A breath test returned a reading of 0.107.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle said Hawkins was managing the local liquor store.
He said Hawkins had a drink after the crash and used cannabis.
Magistrate Simon Brown said that while it was minor car park bingle the offence was Hawkins' fifth under the Road Safety Alcohol and Drugs Act. Previous convictions were recorded in 1980 (0.2), 1983 (0.203), 1986 (0.15) and 2009, (0.18).
For exceeding 0.05 he was sentenced to a six week jail term which was wholly suspended for two years and a 15 month disqualification from driving.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.