A big focus on the transformation of the University of Tasmania has been on the work the institution has been doing on constructing new campuses and buildings across the state.
However, alongside this change has been the transformation of its student learning and the way that they deliver courses.
Advertisement
Traditional lecture theatres have become a thing of the past, with the focus put on small group learning and digital resources.
UTAS deputy vice-chancellor of education Mitch Parsell travelled to speak to staff at a careers symposium in Launceston on Friday to talk about how the new model of education would benefit students and their outcomes.
He said the traditional lecture, which involved one lecturer speaking in front of a large group, in a hall with tiered seating, was not a setting you would see in UTAS buildings moving forward.
But rather, the university will be focused on an integrated learning approach, that came into effect at the beginning of this semester for staff and students.
"We think about it not as doing away with the lecture, but more about adapting that to modern teaching, and for today's learning environment," he said.
The model, which is being championed by UTAS and developed for them, focuses on delivering small group sessions alongside digital resources such as reading, quizzes, video and audio.
The third element to the new model is the Keynote, which will bring large cohorts of students together, and is about creating professional identity among the cohort.
Professor Parsell said he and his team had researched and read more than 900 academic articles and papers regarding integrated learning models and found the evidence overwhelming.
"Some of the key takeaways from those papers was that students are more engaged, motivated and active in their learning with this model than the traditional lecture," he said.
However, moving towards this new model has not been without its challenges, he said.
There have been some pockets of the university who have not reacted well to the change, however Professor Parsell said it was more about the communication of the change, than the model itself.
"I am not going to say that there hasn't been challenges, because there have. But it's not to do with the model, more about the communication we have had on why we are moving in this direction," he said.
Professor Parsell said UTAS was undergoing immense change and transformation, and modernising the way it delivered education was an integral part of that.
The transformation of education was a crucial component of vice- chancellor Rufus Black's strategic directions paper, published in 2019, which outlined what UTAS needed to do to become competitive into the future. Professor Parsell said moving to a new model of learning would mean that students would engage with the content, but would be more active in their own learning.
Advertisement
He said they would also get more opportunities to learn from peers and their teachers.
"Social learning is an incredible learning tool."
Prior to the strategic directions paper UTAS' courses had experienced long-term decline.
More recently, the university also has experienced a decline in international students due to the pandemic, however domestic enrolments have increased.
What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:
Advertisement
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.