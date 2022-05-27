The Northern Hawks will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten mantle when they head to Ulverstone to face sixth-placed Devon on Saturday.
Last year's grand finalists have set the pace early in the Tasmanian Netball League and are a chance to bring up 10 wins in a row against the side they beat 68-39 in round three in front of their home fans at the Silverdome.
Hawks' captain Danni Pickett said the club was looking forward to the road trip following last week's bye with both squads spending quality time together.
"We love getting on the road, we don't do it a lot anymore in terms of single games so we'll head to Ulverstone and support our under-19s as well," Pickett said.
"I think with experience and playing together for the past five years or so has really shown that each year we just build a stronger connection across the entire court.
"We're pretty close off the court as it is so we find that quite easy to transition that connection on to the court."
The ladder-leaders are set to roll-out an unchanged squad for the Devon fixture with no injuries to report.
One part of the Hawks' squad who has emerged as a key piece is attacker Courtney Treloar, who together with Pickett and Ash Mawer has formed part of a potent attacking circle.
"Courtney came in when I did my Achilles last season and ever since then she has improved out of sight, I think she's really settled into our line-up and her confidence has just grown each game," Pickett said.
"Her shot is beautiful so when she's putting our her shots up, she's getting more confident and certainly playing her part for the team."
The Northern Hawks take on Devon at the Ulverstone Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday, May 28 at 2:30pm.
