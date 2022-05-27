The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Adam Holmes wins Tasmanian Media Award for excellence

May 27 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Examiner's Holmes recognised for 2022 excellence

The Examiner's Adam Holmes has been recognised at the Tasmanian Media Awards for excellence in legal reporting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.