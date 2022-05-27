The Examiner's Holmes recognised for 2022 excellence

The Examiner's Adam Holmes has been recognised at the Tasmanian Media Awards for excellence in legal reporting.
Holmes won the ward for his article "Blame-shifting and abuse cover up in Education Department" which explored how Tasmanian schoolchildren were at risk of abuse for decades.
Advertisement
Editor Corey Martin said Holmes was a thorough journalist with a history of dedication to championing positive change and that the award was just reward for his hard work over many years.
Other major winners recognised in Hobart on Friday night included ABC and former The Examiner reporter Emily Baker taking out the journalist of the year award for her body of work.
"Emily broke exclusive stories and showed great bravery in bringing them to light and pursuing them, despite considerable pressure from both the government and opposition," the judges said.
"She explained the significance of her stories, bringing them into context for a much wider audience. She was able to gain the trust of people to allow her to tell their stories.
"Emily's stories were original, impactful and had far greater reach than just the Tasmanian market."
MEAA's regional director Adam Portelli said journalists continued to serve their communities by reporting on the issues that matter to Tasmanians.
"This year's entries have again highlighted the breadth and quality of journalism in Tasmania."
Best News Image
Luke Bowden, ABC, "Body of work"
Comment & Analysis
Emily Baker, ABC, "Body of work"
Arts Reporting
Sarah Aitken, The Guardian and The Hobart Magazine, "Body of work"
Science, Technology & Environment
Ellen Coulter, ABC News, "Tasmanian rivers"
Sports Coverage
Brett Stubbs, The Mercury, "Ashes coverage"
Advertisement
Health Reporting
Lachlan Bennett, ABC, "Tackling mental health in rural Tasmania"
Freelance Journalist
Zoe Kean, ABC Everyday, ABC News, ABC Science and The Guardian (UK), "Science with a splash"
Public Service Journalism
Sue Bailey, The Sunday Tasmanian, "Breach of trust"
Advertisement
Excellence in Legal Reporting
Adam Holmes, The Examiner, "Blame-shifting and abuse cover up in Education Department"
Feature, Documentary or Current Affairs
Lucy Shannon, ABC, "Tasmania's dental health crisis"
Best News Story
Emily Baker, ABC, "'I'm real see': The Adam Brooks saga"
Advertisement
Best New Journalist
April McLennan, ABC, "Body of work"
Journalist Of The Year
Emily Baker, ABC, "Body of work"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.