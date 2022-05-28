Budget leaves alcohol and drug support services 'scratching heads'

The state's peak body representing alcohol and ther drug support services has said they walked away from this week's Tasmanian Budget 2022-23 "scratching our heads" regarding how to spur more investment in the sector.
Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council Tasmania chief executive Alison Lai said she was shocked at the absence of additional funding to support new initiatives for community-managed alcohol and other drug services.
"This was clearly a budget that didn't want to upset anyone, by ensuring that community-managed organisations who were already receiving funding continued to do so," Ms Lai said.
"Ensuring the ongoing funding of services is essential, but the lack of clear commitments to new initiatives has literally left us scratching our heads."
Ms Lai noted the lack of funding for the ATOD Data Sharing Project as a "devastating" outcome. The project aimed to improve data sharing between relevant organisations.
"To see the data project abandoned is particularly devastating and confusing as it was going to resolve the long-standing issue of the lack of data that the government can access to inform their decision making on how to respond to drug use in the community," she said.
Likewise, the budget also didn't allocate any funding for more community-based withdrawal beds despite years of advocacy on the issue by the ATDC. The peak body representative went on to note that it was still unclear whether the request for funding to introduce peer workers to support Tasmanians seeking help had been met.
"While there is reference to peer workers in the budget papers, there is no firm commitment to the level of investment which is equally frustrating."
Ms Lai said the ATDC would try to salvage the data sharing project, and seek clarity on whether the peer worker project will proceed.
Turning her attention to the 2023-24 State Budget, Ms Lai hopes the government will make good on its commitment to establish an independent organisation to represent Tasmanians with a lived experience of alcohol and other drugs.
