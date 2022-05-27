The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Health

AMA, ANMF, HACSU and MHCT say budget fails to address workforce issues

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LET DOWN: ANMF, HACSU and MHCT say the budget wont address Tasmania's workforce woes.

A budget that "failed to address" the workforce shortage in healthcare was the overwhelming response from unions and stakeholders following the release of Thursday's budget.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.