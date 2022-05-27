A budget that "failed to address" the workforce shortage in healthcare was the overwhelming response from unions and stakeholders following the release of Thursday's budget.
In his first budget as Treasurer, Michael Ferguson said the health sector - which received $11.2 billion - was the "highest priority" for the government.
Advertisement
However, despite the billions in funding allocated to healthcare, unions and stakeholders said the sector will be worse off with the budget failing to significantly address recruitment and retention.
Health and Community Services Union industrial manager Robbie Moore said the budget was a letdown for the health system and its workers.
"This budget fails to address issues that would address ramping in our hospitals and the emergency department because it fails to address wages for workers," he said. "This will mean a wage cut for workers and will mean more health workers will leave the state for better wages and conditions."
The Australian Medical Association also raised concerns about the budget's lack of funding for recruitment in the state facing ongoing hospital pressure with AMA Tasmanian president Dr John Saul saying he held concerns for the state's ability to attract staff.
"We have some problems with this budget, there is no real push for equal pay for equal care," he said.
"What we are seeing is we're just not getting pay parity with the mainland, we're not getting the same wage for our doctors on the mainland.
"We have some of the highest costs of living of anywhere in Australia now and unless we pay equal pay for equal care we're just not going to get the doctors, we're just not going to get the staff."
The Australian Nurses and Midwives Federation, who last week commenced industrial action today concerning workforce shortages and high workloads said the budget had failed to deliver "much needed" support and resources.
Tasmanian secretary Emily Shepherd said the budget did nothing to arrest the exodus of Nurses who were leaving the state for higher-paying jobs on the mainland, which would drive up staff vacancies at hospitals across the state.
"What we needed to see was a budget line that would urgently look at recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives across the state but unfortunately there is nothing of the sort in this budget," she said.
The Mental Health Council of Tasmania has welcomed the government's continued investment in mental health and wellbeing, but said more needed to be done to address the workforce shortages across the state's mental health sector.
MHCT chief executive Connie Digolis said while she welcomed the initiatives in the budget she was concerned that many of them would be unachievable unless the sector could address the existing workforce challenges the mental health sector was experiencing.
"We are already hearing from our members of their struggle to recruit and retain qualified mental health workers needed to meet demand," she said.
"While these new initiatives announced today, as well as those recently announced as part of the bilateral agreement are great, they won't mean anything if we don't have the skilled workforce to deliver them."
Advertisement
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.