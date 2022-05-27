Braddon records high informal vote rate

Federal Election informal voting rates in the Braddon electorate have more than doubled since 2007, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.
Braddon's informal voting trends go against the other four electorates in the state, who have all recorded decreases since 1987.
The informal vote percentage for Braddon in this year's election currently is sitting at 7.77 per cent as of Friday afternoon.
It is currently the highest rate amongst the Tasmanian electorates and the tenth highest nationally.
However, the percentage is expected to go down as more votes get counted by the AEC over the next couple of weeks.
In 2019, the informal vote percentage for Braddon was 7.1 per cent after all ballots were counted.
Published in 2018, Analysis of informal voting examined the types of informal voting that occurred during the 2016 Federal Election.
Over 44 per cent of informal ballots cast were either left blank or contained "scribbles, slogans and other protest vote marks".
Incomplete numbering accounted for 25.4 per cent of votes, while 15.4 per cent of informal votes contained non-sequential numbering.
The report also hypothesised why informal voting occurs.
"A wide range of socio-demographic and socio-economic factors are associated with geographic areas recording higher informality.
"When taken together, these could be associated with higher levels of social exclusion or disadvantage (for example, due to poor English language skills or a lack of education)."
According to the report, the number of candidates on the ballot was floated as a possible factor for informal voting.
"Logically, having more candidates on a ballot paper increases the likelihood that a voter will make an error while marking the ballot, or simply decide to stop numbering at a given point.
"However, while the relationship between candidate numbers and informality is logical, any effect it may have on the total informality rate does not appear as strong as other factors."
Another theory was confusion between federal election voting systems and the state and territory level.
"In theory, if requirements differ between state or territory and federal elections, electors may become confused and cast their vote according to the wrong system.
"The probability of any confusion would presumably be higher when elections based on different systems are held close to one another."
