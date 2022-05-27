Rotary Club of West Tamar were able to had over 81 bright coloured, hand-knitted blankets to be sent out across Tasmania for people living homeless.
The blankets were made by Rotary members for the Rotary Tasmania District Governor Heather Chong's 2021/22 project.
West Tamar Rotary president Carl Cooper said while Ms Chong's idea came from seeing the issue of homelessness in Hobart, it is an issue in West Tamar as well.
"There are people struggling," he said. "It's hard for people who find their circumstances change ... circumstances are pretty tough."
Mr Cooper said the blankets are a way of connecting and giving people something that is there own. "It's not someone else's, it's actually something made for them," he said.
Each week the Knitting for Charity would come together to either knit the squares for the blankets, or sew the squares together, which also benefited the members Mr Cooper said.
"They feel a sense of community," he said.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
