West Tamar Rotary presented 81 blankets to be donated to Tasmanians living homeless

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 27 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
CRAFTY: Knitters show off their hand-knitted blankets ready to be given to people in need. Picture: Supplied

Rotary Club of West Tamar were able to had over 81 bright coloured, hand-knitted blankets to be sent out across Tasmania for people living homeless.

