A "perfect storm" of financial challenges for households and companies has a North-West business leader worried about the coming period for retailers.
"I think retail is under immense danger over the next six to 12 months," Business Northwest president Ian Jones said on Friday.
"I know freight has already made a major impact on a lot of retailers' prices.
"It's the expense of the freight and the ability to get things freighted."
Mr Jones said a shortage of shipping containers and pallets in recent times had affected supply chains significantly.
"I've been barking on about inflation for the last six months and we are now seeing the effects of freight increases combined with fuel price increases and we've got the Reserve Bank increasing interest rates," he said.
"It's like it's a perfect storm."
Mr Jones said he was yet to hear anything about changing consumer behaviour in response to household spending power being squeezed, "but I think it's going to happen".
"I am expecting there will be wage increases through Fair Work which will help the consumers, but only ends up feeding inflation in the long run."
Further cash rates hikes from the Reserve Bank are expected as it tries to drive down inflation.
Hobart inflation - the best available measure for Tasmania - was 5.8 per cent in the year to March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated.
National inflation was up by 5.1 per cent.
The wage price index - measuring changes in payments for the same work, rather than average wages - increased by 2.8 per cent in the same period in Tasmania, and by 2.4 per cent nationally.
That meant most workers were seeing their spending power decrease, and that was before the interest rate hikes started.
The feared retail crash is yet to wash into the latest overall sales data.
The ABS estimated Tasmanian retail turnover increased by 2 per cent in April to a record $679 million, with national turnover up by 0.9 per cent.
The food sector was the chief driver of sales growth nationally.
"The strength in retail turnover is being driven by spending across the food industries," ABS director of quarterly economy wide surveys Ben James said.
"High food prices have combined with increased household spending over the April holiday period as more people are travelling, dining out and holding family gatherings.
"There were strong rises in both food retailing and cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services.
"This is a contrast to the consumer behaviour previously seen during the pandemic, where these two industries would consistently move in opposite directions as outbreaks and restrictions either tightened or eased."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
