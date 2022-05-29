Brett Charlton's decision to commission a Tasmania-themed mural across the side of his Newstead house may be seen as bold by some, but for the long-time Launceston resident it was a way of bringing the region's art home.
"I was pretty keen to see this sort of work being done on our buildings in town. So for me, I just got impatient and thought, well, I'll just do it here", Mr Charlton said.
"A few people have said to me 'Oh, you're going to ruin your house value'. I think it's the opposite".
The large-scale artwork was completed by 27-year old Bridport painter Cale Burke over the course of eight months.
Mr Burke, who has completed several murals in Bridport and runs his own artist studio, said although this was the first house he had painted he hoped it would inspire other commissions for similar work.
"I was quite nervous at the thought of painting someone's house to be honest. And it was lucky that I've had a couple of really large scale murals at Ringarooma Primary School that set me up for this,"
"In the last two years I've done 21 Tasmanian landscape murals, so to be asked to do something like this on a large scale, it was the perfect job," he said.
The City of Launceston's 2020 - 2030 Cultural Strategy has welcomed an increase in public art proposals, something that Mr Burke said he hoped would become more popular.
"Leave the heritage buildings as they are - they're beautiful. But there's a whole lot of plain beige brick walls in Launceston that need art,"
"Tasmania has got - especially in the north-east - amazing mural artists and installation artists. I say we need more".
For Mr Charlton, Launceston's public art should reflect the area's diverse natural landscape, wildlife, and indigenous heritage, which he said hasn't been explored enough.
"Every time I travel away and then come back, the first thing I do is take a deep breath. I've lived in different places all around the world and the mainland, and we always come back here,"
"If you look at some of the things painted here, there's an orange bellied parrot, which is endangered. The mural just brings it all here," he said.
