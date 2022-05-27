For 13-year-old students Angelina Souto and Charlize Peters, art is fun - but it may also be a path to their futures.
"I do enjoy art. I have thought about maybe being a graphic designer," Angelina, a year 8 student, said.
She and Charlize are among a number of creative year 8 and 10 art students that have worked with artist Mel McVee to create a colourful mural painting on a wall at King's Meadows High School.
It's all part of the City of Launceston council's ABCDE Learning Site project, a community-led initiative seeking to improve areas by sourcing small project ideas from the community and implementing them.
For Kings Meadows students, the mural connects them to the past and the present area.
Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the mural project at the school unveiled on Friday is one of a number of ABCDE initiatives funded by the council and community consultancy Bank of I.D.E.A.S since 2017.
Last year's Learning Site in Youngtown featured ideas like using a footy club as a site for markets and Revitalising Bluegum Park.
The latest mural features orchids from the Carr Villa Flora Reserve, and a tram, which once rumbled along Hobart Road towards the reserve until the line closed in 1951.
Assistant principal Katie Wightman said the Kings Meadows Learning Project "brought to the fore how our community are an integral part of our school".
"The artist really gave the students agency to talk about what they'd like in that design project - the imagery that's there comes from those young people's minds," she said.
Learning Site community connector Sarah McCormack put the school in touch with McVee.
"We had this lovely boiling pot of exciting people and assets and ideas and then I help them connect and then this is the end result," she said.
