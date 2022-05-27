The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

NAB LEAGUE: Lachlan Cowan returns as Tasmania takes on Eastern Ranges in round eight

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated May 27 2022 - 2:50am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURNED: Co-captain Lachie Cowan has returned to the Tasmania Devils' line-up ahead of their clash against Eastern Ranges. Picture: Craig George

The Tasmania Devils will be looking to exploit their need for speed when they welcome the Eastern Ranges to UTAS Stadium on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.