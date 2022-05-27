The Tasmania Devils will be looking to exploit their need for speed when they welcome the Eastern Ranges to UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
The Devils will be out to return to the winners' list after a narrow six-point loss to the Oakleigh Chargers last week while the Eastern Ranges accounted for Sandringham.
Tasmania coach Jeromey Webberley believes the Devils' leg-speed will be a key factor in attack and defence on the expanses of UTAS Stadium.
The Devils will be bolstered by the return of co-captain Lachie Cowan with the half-back returning after playing for the AFL Academy side last weekend.
"[Cowan's] had an outstanding start to the year ... he's a class player, we all know that but the thing that we like about him is that he plays the Tasmanian way, the way we want our team to look like," Webberley said.
"The thing I like about this group is we've got some genuine leg-speed on the outside so we think we're going to challenge them with our leg-speed on the outside especially on the big ground.
"Our forward line is very effective at hitting the scoreboard and there's multiple players out there that can hit the scoreboard so with the space at UTAS Stadium we think we can isolate those guys one-on-one which will hopefully give us a chance."
Part of the Devils' fleet of speedsters is Launceston's Colby McKercher who has starred on-ball and been a regular presence for the state side in the NAB League.
The midfielder is averaging 21 disposals per game, three inside-50s and four tackles for a well-rounded stat-line.
"I think everyone knows that Colby has got some outstanding attributes with his speed and he's kicking skills, he's a very good offensive player and he has been for a number of years," Webberley said.
"We've been really impressed with his contested ball plays and his defensive actions have been really solid and growing each week.
"We think he's been building very nicely over the course of the last month especially so for him it's about doing all those things well and having a focus on those things and then letting that offensive talent that he has take over."
Key defender Lewis Watson has been a monstrous presence in the backline for Eastern Ranges and found plenty of the ball las time out with 26 disposals, 11 marks and nine rebound-50s.
In attack, the Devils' defence led by Tom McCallum, will be kept busy by the Ranges' one-two punch of Nick Watson and Zac Greeves.
Watson leads the Ranges' goal-kicking for the season and added two last week while Greeves managed nine marks to be a key target despite a goalless return of 0.3.
The game stats at 12pm on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
