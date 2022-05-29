The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

How will Tasmania's fledgling hydrogen industry manage its water demands?

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
May 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BELL BAY BOOM: Neil Grose, Bell Bay Hydrogen Cluster Manager. Picture: Paul Scambler

Tasmania's fledgling hydrogen industry requires a lot of water and a lot of power to function, but the impact it will have on Tasmania's water has not yet been fully realised.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.