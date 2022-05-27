Tasmania's three main regions achieved strong employment growth in the year to April, while women had some big wins in the job market.
That is according to analysis of original terms figures the Australian Bureau of Statistics released on Thursday.
The ABS estimated the average monthly number of employed people in the year to April, compared with the previous year:
The number of people classed as technically unemployed (not working, looking for work and available for work) dropped by 5400 statewide, by 1700 in Greater Hobart and by 3700 in the rest of Tasmania.
The employment growth figures followed the ABS' separate seasonally adjusted numbers, released on May 19.
They suggested Tasmania had 3000 more employed people in April than in April 2021.
The numbers have broadly been on an upward trend - with dips - since employment crashed in early 2020 in the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Total employment fell back in the more recent figures, including a net loss of 1200 employed people in April.
On the plus side, the ABS estimated full-time employment increased by 3200 between March and April.
The unemployment rate fell sharply to an extremely low 3.8 per cent, but that was due to people dropping out of the jobs market rather than an April jobs boom.
"The decline in labour force participation and the consequential shrinking in the labour force entirely explains the superficially impressive 0.6 percentage point fall in Tasmania's unemployment rate in April to 3.8 per cent," economist Saul Eslake said.
State Treasury forecasts continued jobs growth, but at a slower pace.
"In year-average terms, employment is expected to grow by 2.25 per cent in 2021-22, more than double the long-term average," Thursday's budget papers said.
"Employment growth is forecast to moderate and grow by 1.25 per cent in 2022-23, before growing at around the long-term average of 1 per cent in 2023-24.
"These forecasts are consistent with an increase in employment of around 6000 persons over the forecast period to June 2024."
The budget papers said females accounted for about half of the increase in full-time employment since March 2020.
Full-time female employment was close to its highest ever in March.
Treasury forecast a 12-month average unemployment rate of 4.5 per cent in the current and next two financial years, plus accelerating population growth.
