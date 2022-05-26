Natural tourism has gained some budget wins for Tasmania, with community sports also rearing their head.
In good news for mountain bike riders, the St Helen's Pump Track is also progressing, with $400,000 towards its construction allocated for the 2022-23 financial year.
$740,000 has also been allocated to establish a Women and Girls in Sport strategy to increase participation.
Reclink is also due to receive $75,000 each year for two years to expand its community program into the north and north-west.
The national parks have also gained focus in this budget, with $14 million earmarked for the previously-announced Freycinet National Park new visitor gateway, as well as $7.2 million for the park's tourism Icons project which is shared with the federal government.
Flinders Island will also receive $900,000 for camping upgrades and RV access for a tourism boost - however, spending won't start until the 2023-24 financial year.
As previously announced, Tourism Tasmania will also receive an additional $10 million spread across four years to accelerate COVID-19 recovery, with $1 million also promised towards regular passenger flights between Hobart and Flinders Island.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
