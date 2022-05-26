Known infrastructure projects and measures in response to the ongoing independent inquiry into child sexual abuse defines the education spend this budget.
As reported, this includes $26.1 million over four years to cover the costs of safeguarding officers in all governmental schools.
Advertisement
Over four years, $2.6 million has been budgeted for mandatory professional development for all department staff in understanding, preventing and responding to child sexual abuse in schools.
$1.27 million will be spent over two years to provide support for children and young people affected by harmful sexual behaviours, and $2.6 million has been allocated across three years to fully staff the Office of Safeguarding Children and Young People.
Funds have also been allocated to employ three additional full-time equivalent additional staff to support the investigation of complaints and disciplinary processes.
Other projects are primarily continuations of funding for infrastructure - although an additional $1.95 million has added to the cost of the upgrade and reopening of the Glen Dhu pool.
$7 million has been budgeted for the 2022-23 financial year for COVID-19-prompted facility upgrades, including improved ventilation and air purifiers for government schools.
$2 million has been allocated to the Campbell Town District School's Agriculture in Schools program. The school's agricultural facilities will be consolidated with Bothwell District School.
A familiar project, funding is still continuing for a promised six new child and family learning centres, including the East Tamar site with just over $23 million of the $28 million project still due to be spent.
Funds are also still moving along for the Legana Primary School development and Exeter High School's major redevelopment.
However, only $550,000 is due to be spent for Exeter in the 2022-23 financial year.
$10 million will also be spent over 2022-23 for the enhancement of outdoor learning spaces at schools, while $8 million over four years will be dedicated to upgrading school electrical switchboard infrastructure.
As previously announced, $5 million will be available to increase the number of tablets and laptops available for students as home learning becomes a more regular feature of education.
$6.3 million has also been allocated for the Supporting Safer Schools initiative, which targets anti-bullying measures and toilet upgrades at 42 high school and district school sites.
For TasTAFE, the big winner is $7 million for additional support services for recently recruited teachers.
The Tasmania branch of the Australian Education Union has described the budget as one lacking incentives to draw teachers to the industry amidst ongoing shortages.
"The Rockliff Government knows the teacher shortage is affecting student learning and more teachers and in-class support are urgently required, but there's nothing to address this in the budget," state management Brian Wightman said.
"We welcome the funding to ensure the recommendations of the 2021 Independent Inquiry can be implemented, including additional school psychologists and social workers," he said.
"What is missing is the additional teachers and teacher assistants to address the current staffing crisis and deliver on Mr Rockliff's promise to make Tasmania a leader in education."
Advertisement
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.