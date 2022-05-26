The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

How the North fared for education in the 2022-23 state budget

Meg Whitfield
By Meg Whitfield
Updated May 26 2022 - 9:48am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education Minister Roger Jaensch.

Known infrastructure projects and measures in response to the ongoing independent inquiry into child sexual abuse defines the education spend this budget.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Whitfield

Meg Whitfield

Reporter

Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.