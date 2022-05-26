Tasmanian Budget 2022-23: Infrastructure spending pushes higher

The $2.7 billion figure contributes to an overall infrastructure spend of $5.6 billion - a record figure for the state - within which $663 million will go towards the state's ongoing Roads of Strategic Importance initiative. The North will receive $44 million for planned road upgrades over the next four years, the bulk of the total $52.4 million needed for the project. Likewise, the South and the North West will receive $9 million and $30.7 million for their respective planned road upgrades.