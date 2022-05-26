Tasmanian Budget 2022-23: Infrastructure spending pushes higher

The long-awaited Bridgewater Bridge project put forward by the Tasmanian government has significantly increased the state's roads and bridges infrastructure spend, according to the 2022-23 state budget.
Roads and bridges spending is set to jump substantially to $2.7 billion over the next four years, up from a forecast $2 billion over the same period in last year's budget.
The vast majority of that rise can be attributed to $731 million committed over the next four years to complete the Bridgewater Bridge project, accounting for a major chunk of the project's estimated $786 million price tag.
The project will be jointly funded by the state and federal governments and is expected to generate 830 jobs, including more than 200 new jobs for Tasmanians.
The federal government has committed to providing 80 per cent of project funds and the Tasmanian government will pick up the remaining 20 per cent.
Construction of the new four-lane bridge - which will be built downstream of the existing Bridgewater Bridge - is expected to begin this year and open to the public in 2024. Also contributing to the high roads and bridges figures is a $81 million boost to maintain Tasmania's roads, bringing the state's overall infrastructure maintenance costs to 388.5 million over the next four years.
The $2.7 billion figure contributes to an overall infrastructure spend of $5.6 billion - a record figure for the state - within which $663 million will go towards the state's ongoing Roads of Strategic Importance initiative. The North will receive $44 million for planned road upgrades over the next four years, the bulk of the total $52.4 million needed for the project. Likewise, the South and the North West will receive $9 million and $30.7 million for their respective planned road upgrades.
From roads to rail, $284.5 million earmarked in the budget will go towards improving the state's rail freight network, including the reconnection of the Bell Bay Line to the wharf to improve access to the existing and up-and-coming industry projects moving into the area.
Turning to the state's wider infrastructure commitments, $654.35 million will go towards health infrastructure over the next four years, as part of a wider $1.5 billion spend over the next decade.
Big ticket health commitments over the next few years include $183.3 million towards the $200 million Royal Hobart Hospital stage two redevelopment and $88.2 million towards the Launceston General Hospital redevelopment.
A further $250 million has been earmarked for education infrastructure - which encompasses - among other things - upgrades or redevelopments of 13 schools around the state.
The significant infrastructure spending has been welcomed by Master Builders Tasmania. Chief executive Matthew Pollock said the state had said "made good on its pledge" to put building and construction at the centre of the state's economic recovery plan but added that the government needs to work with industry to "make sure the ambitious targets are met".
