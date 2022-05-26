The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor says the $305 million cost of living relief is a cut compared to last year's budget

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated May 26 2022 - 8:20am, first published 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blow out: Labor treasury spokesperson Shane Broad says the increase of debt is unacceptable. "They can't hide it anymore, they can't spin out of it because Tasmanians will suffer". Picture: Matt Maloney

Tasmanians will suffer because of the latest budget, say opposition parties, who are raising concerns with the $5.2 billion debt, the resulting taxpayer interest bills, and a failure to address the state's housing and cost of living concerns.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.