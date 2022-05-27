The proposed mixed-use development and car park for Paterson Street faces another hurdle with the City of Launceston council being recommended to not support a permit for the project.
The car park at 41-43 Paterson Street is owned by Car Park Super, who was taken to Federal Court last year when Creative Holdings Limited claimed they had purchased the location and Car Park Super had breached the contract.
Advertisement
Car Park Super argued it has no intention of selling the location, which is also known as the old Birchalls car park.
A $90 million Creative Precinct was proposed by Creative Property Holdings, which was favoured by Launceston's Chamber of Commerce.
The City of Launceston had been attached to the previously proposed Creative Precinct via its proposal to relocate the St John Street bus interchange to the site and to redevelop the Birchalls building, which it purchased in 2020 for $8.8 million.
Council had also authorised funds to purchase the car park in February 2021. The council paid a $1.2 million bank cheque, or 10 per cent deposit for the car park on July 9, 2020, but the contract was not finalised.
The Federal Court ruled in favour of Car Park Super in late 2021 which found that a binding contract for the $12 million sale of the car park was never reached and that there had been no misleading conduct during six months of negotiations with the precinct proponent.
Car Parks Super director Don Allen lodged the development application just days after a Federal Court judge dismissed a claim by Creative Property Holdings that a sale contract for the car park be enforced.
The development includes a multi-storey building which includes a floor for retail, two stories of car parking and a residential flats. The designs were made by ARTAS Architects for Car Park Super for a mixed-use development and car park.
The development application will be brought to the City of Launceston council at their next meeting on Thursday, June 2. In the agenda for that meeting which was released on Friday, May 27, it was recommended by the planning consultant the development application be voted down.
The recommendation for the planning authority is that the permit for the development be refused because the proposal does not comply with the acceptable solution in Clause E6.7.1.3 in the Launceston Interim Planning Scheme 2015.
This was on the basis that the development will increase parking above existing numbers on a site within an area subject to a parking precinct plan (Launceston Central Business District Parking Exemption Area).
It does not comply with the associated performance criteria in Clause E6.7.1.3, having regard to the objective for the standard and the purpose of the Parking and Sustainable Transport Code, because the proposed parking supply is excessive and does not support a limitation on on-site car parking within the parking precinct plan area.
In December 2021, Mr Allen said he had received support from property owners and retailers as well as having been recognised as a Key City Project by the City of Launceston's Council's Consultants, Ratio Consultants in the Central Development Strategy.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.