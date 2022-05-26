Health spending tops the Treasurer's budget at $7 million a day

Health spending across the state dominated the Tasmanian Budget with $11.2 billion allocated in Thursday's budget as demand for services continues to rise.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Treasurer Michael Ferguson both expressed a need to invest further in healthcare, labelling the sector as the government's "highest priority".
Mr Ferguson said health spending accounted for 33.6 per cent of the budget's total operating costs, which equated to spending $7 million a day.
The already announced $150 million for a statewide digital health database was the biggest new item in health spending and is expected to improve access to patient information for doctors and GPs.
In the North of the state, Launceston will receive a cut of $3.5 million for additional paramedic crews over the 2025-2026 forward estimates, a continuation of last year's funding.
Fifty million dollars has also been made available this year to open 152 new hospital beds across the state.
The funding will ensure hospital beds open since December 15 last year remain open.
The dispersion of beds across the four major hospitals was driven by demand in the regions with allocations made earlier this year.
Following a trial of the police ambulance and clinical emergency response service, $9 million has been allocated three years over the forward estimates to continue the PACER program, with a North West trial of the service to begin in 2023.
The first PACER pilot has treated over 400 patients with over 75 per cent being treated in the community, reducing demand on the Royal Hobart Hospital emergency department.
The bulk of health spending in this year's budget came in the form of $654 million over four years to continue upgrading all four of the state's major hospitals as part of ongoing infrastructure projects.
In the North, $38.2 million has been allocated to complete the stage one redevelopment of the Launceston General Hospital, with $50 million allocated over the next four years to progress stage two, which includes the construction of a mental health precinct.
In the North-West, the Mersey Community Hospital will receive $20 million over four years for the redevelopment of the MCH, $1 million for a rural medical workforce based at the hospital, and $21.7 million for facility upgrades.
The North West Regional Hospital will also progress its mental health precinct to replace the Spencer Clinic with $40 million allocated over the next four years, and $2.5 million over two years for ward refurbishments.
Maternity services at the NWRH will also receive $1.5 million this year to fund the completion of a purpose-built antenatal clinic as part of the hospital's birthing service.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
