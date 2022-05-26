Tasmanian Budget 2022-23: What Northern Tasmanians need to know

Launceston's first state budget under new Treasurer and Northern Tasmanian Michael Ferguson follows in the footsteps of the last budget, aiming to deliver existing projects in the works rather than offering a swath of new initiatives.
Health and road infrastructure remain the two big ticket items of relevance to Northern residents.
Moving into stage two of the $580 million LGH redevelopment, the state will contribute a further $50 million over four years for a mental health precinct in tandem with $38 million to progress stage one of the plan.
Major road upgrades are also still in the works. Ferguson brought particular attention to the East and West Tamar Highway upgrade, which will receive $4.6 million over the next two years as a part of the second stage of the $84 million Northern Roads Package.
"We intend to see major improvements between Launceston and Legana," Mr Ferguson said.
Likewise, Mr Ferguson pointed to the incoming $59.9 million over the next three years as part of the Launceston and Tamar Valley Traffic Vision, which aims to improve roads between Batman Highway, Frankford Road and Birralee Road, as well as plan for a new Tamar River crossing.
"That's a major freight route that needs help," he said.
Sticking with the river, the state government has earmarked $32.6 million in the coming financial year for the Launceston City Deal's Tamar River initiatives, almost doubling its forward estimate for 2022-2023 in last year's budget.
A further $500,000 will also fund other projects that fall under the umbrella of the Launceston City Deal over the next two years. At last count, 15 of the 33 commitments under the Launceston City Deal had been met.
Turning to smaller Northern projects in the works, after spending an estimated $100,000 this financial year on a new pump track at St Helens, a further $400,000 has been allotted in the coming 2022-23 period to complete the project.
A slew of Northern schools will receive various levels of upgrade funding over the next few years.
Notable among the school commitments are the $21.9 million earmarked for the new Legana Primary School and a $10.9 million pledge for the Exeter High School redevelopment.
Another $3 million has also been put aside to replace the Tamar Island Boardwalk.
