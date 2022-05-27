Tasmanian researchers support social running for knee pain

Tasmanian researchers have found the worldwide phenomenon of Park Run to be beneficial for people who have knee osteoarthritis.
Researchers at the University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research found that community-run can be safe, fun and enjoyable for people with knee pain.
Associate Professor Dawn Aitken, leader of the Musculoskeletal Health and Disease Theme at the Menzies Institute, said knee osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and causes pain and reduced function in the joint.
This can impact on people's ability and willingness to participate in physical activity and exercise. However, exercise is known to be one of the best treatments.
"We asked 17 people with knee osteoarthritis and low physical activity levels to walk in four weekly Park Runs at the Queens Domain in Hobart," she said.
"We found that people with knee osteoarthritis can participate in Park Run and find it enjoyable.
"Attending one Park Run event per week for four weeks resulted in large improvements in symptoms and an increase in overall physical activity levels."
PhD Candidate Laura Sutton said park run was more than just exercise.
"Park Run is a socially supportive environment with a focus on inclusion and accessibility," she said.
"Park Run also offers an opportunity for social interaction and rewards for regular participation which is motivating for people.
"Providing a supportive environment and motivation for exercise has potential to improve quality of life overall, including impacts on pain."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
